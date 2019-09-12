‘Looking for Alaska’ Trailer: One School Year Changes Everything in Adaptation of Bestselling John Green Novel

Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth lead the new eight-episode limited series, premiering next month on Hulu.

High school is never easy for anyone. For the students in “Looking for Alaska,” the new limited series based on John Green’s novel, there’s plenty more than just classes to deal with.

The eight-episode season follows Miles (Charlie Plummer), an unassuming newcomer at a nature-adjacent boarding school. It’s there he meets Alaska (Kristine Froseth), a fellow student who reshapes plenty of his priorities as the school year goes on. Thrust into the middle of conflicting emotions and crushes and the regular complications of teen life, Miles and his friends are left to deal with the aftermath of an unexpected drastic turn of events.

In case the unbuttoned shirts and waist-tied sweatshirts didn’t give it away, “Looking for Alaska” takes place right smack dab in the middle of The Aughts, complete with a year-specific soundtrack and plenty of early-2000s angst. (To prove it, this trailer even has a somber cover of The Bravery’s “An Honest Mistake,” one of the Most 2005 Songs in existence.)

It’s maybe no surprise then that the show comes from creator Josh Schwartz, who along with Stephanie Savage, has been behind shows from “The O.C.” to “Gossip Girl” to “Chuck.” Rounding out the ensemble of the series are Denny Love and Jay Lee (the other half of the show’s central quartet of friends), Tim Simons (the dean of students at their school), and Ron Cephas Jones (one of the school’s longest-serving teachers).

Watch the full trailer (featuring some literal fireworks) below:

“Looking for Alaska” premieres October 18 on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.