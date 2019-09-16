Mark Ruffalo Shuts Down UK Prime Minister for Using the Hulk to Champion Brexit

Ruffalo does not want his Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero associated with Brexit.

Mark Ruffalo targeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on social media after the political leader used The Incredible Hulk to champion Brexit. Johnson told a UK tabloid over the weekend (via Deadline), “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets…Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done.”

Johnson’s Hulk comparison prompted Ruffalo to respond on Twitter. The Oscar-nominated actor has played Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012’s “The Avengers,” most recently appearing in this year’s record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame.” Ruffalo shut down Johnson’s comment by reminding the Prime Minister of how the Hulk actually works.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo said. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.” The Brexit vote is set to take place October 31. Ruffalo has often used his star power for political purposes. In addition to being anti-Brexit, Ruffalo has also protested Donald Trump’s presidency. Following the 2017 death of Heather Heyer during the riots in Charlottesville, Ruffalo joined demonstrators at Trump Tower in New York City and said, “[Trump has] allowed these people, he’s allowed fascism, he’s allowed the KKK, he’s allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we’re here to remind him there’s a cost for that. Americans have died because of that.” Ruffalo’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to be revealed. The Hulk survived the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” which means Ruffalo will eventually appear in a future MCU title but the studio has yet to confirm which one. The actor will be back on the big screen November 22 in Todd Haynes’ drama “Dark Waters.”

