Megan Fox Says Being Sexualized by Hollywood Led to ‘Psychological Breakdown’

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was everyday of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” Fox said. “It preceded a breaking point for me. I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do.”

Fox continued, “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that.”

“Jennifer’s Body” opened several years before the #MeToo movement began redefining the treatment of women in Hollywood’s eyes. Fox reasoned that the industry might’ve listened to her if she spoke out today about being sexualized by Hollywood. At the time, calling attention to Hollywood’s sexualization of her only made matters worse.