Megan Fox Says Being Sexualized by Hollywood Led to ‘Psychological Breakdown’

Fox's underrated horror movie "Jennifer's Body" is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

4 hours ago

Megan Fox'Battle of Jangsari' film press conference, Seoul, South Korea - 21 Aug 2019

Megan Fox

Steve Cho/Penta Press/Shutterstock

“Jennifer’s Body” is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, but the movie’s release wasn’t exactly the best of times for star Megan Fox. The movie was marketed heavily on the actress’ sex appeal, which had become something of an obsession in Hollywood following Fox’s breakout role in Michael Bay’s “Transformers.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said that constantly being sexualized by Hollywood created a “fraught relationship” between her and both the press and the public.

Film


