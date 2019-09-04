‘Mister America’ Trailer: Tim Heidecker Runs for DA in Zany Political Mockumentary

From the trio behind "On Cinema," the comedy tracks a hilariously misguided campaign in San Bernardino County.

No, it’s not Greta Gerwig’s next film project, but it could be just as transformative for the film industry. Tim Heidecker, one of the brilliantly silly minds behind “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”, is coming out with a new political mockumentary just in time for the 2020 election. “Mister America,” which just released an intriguing first trailer, follows the comedian as he campaigns for San Bernardino District Attorney. Written by Heidecker along with director Eric Notarnicola and Gregg Turkington, “Mister America” looks like just the thing to help you through election fatigue.

The official synopsis reads: “A freshman filmmaker follows Tim Heidecker during the final month of his campaign for district attorney. What begins as a profile of an outsider candidate facing an uphill battle evolves into a study of toxic delusion as Tim’s motivations and controversial past begin to unravel his candidacy. Taking on a popular incumbent has found Tim and his inexperienced campaign manager outmatched. Low on funds, experience, and connections, Tim hits the streets in an attempt to connect with voters, but has difficulty winning over the community. With word of his campaign spreading, former associates of Tim try to warn the public with stories of bad business deals, strained friendships and a failed court case in which he found himself accused of murder. With days until the election and his campaign in free-fall, Tim has to confront the unexpected costs of pursuing his dream.”

The trio previously worked together on the satirical film review podcast and web series “On Cinema,” written by Heidecker and Turkington and directed by Notarnicola. “On Cinema” later became a TV series, with at least 6 seasons of episodes airing on Adult Swim. Prior to the series, Heidecker was best known as one half of the comedy Tim & Eric, along with Eric Wareheim. Together, the duo created the television shows “Tom Goes to the Mayor,” “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” and “Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories.”

Magnolia Pictures will release “Mister America” in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 9. The opening night will feature special Q&A’s with Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington.

Check out the hilarious trailer below.

