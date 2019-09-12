‘Modern Love’ Trailer: The Amazon Anthology’s Huge Cast Is Ready to Ever-So-Gently Tug At Your Heartstrings

Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and many more, the show is based on the same true stories that power the long-running podcast and New York Times column of the same name.

In the latest series to make the jump from podcast to screen, “Modern Love” is on its way to Amazon Prime Video. With both based on the long-running New York Times column of the same name, the TV version is just a month away from making its debut. Told in an anthology format, the series dramatizes a handful of some of the best-loved stories that first appeared in print. (The podcast is still great, too: If you haven’t heard Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s episode yet, remedy that as soon as is convenient.)

Some of these “Modern Love” TV episodes center around stories that are closer to a traditional rom-com meet-cute (albeit with a surprise or two up its sleeve). But as with all forms of “Modern Love,” this looks to be a cross-section of emotions that doesn’t just focus on romance.

Anne Hathaway makes her streaming TV debut in a story about the evolution of an unexpected chance encounter at a grocery store. Tina Fey and John Slattery play a married couple trying to keep their family together. A “Modern Love” classic about a special kinship between an apartment building tenant and the building’s doorman stars Cristin Milioti and Laurentiu Possa.

“Sing Street” and “Once” director John Carney is one of the creative forces behind the series. He’s one of multiple writers and directors involved with this eight-episode season, a list that also includes Sharon Horgan, Emmy Rossum, Tom Hall, and the late Audrey Wells.

Also joining the massive ensemble in the series is Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia, Shea Whigham, Julia Garner, Olivia Cooke, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Gallagher, Jr., and Andrew Scott, who’s having quite the 2019 already.

Watch the full trailer for the series (complete with a cover of a song that definitely has “Love” in the title) below:

“Modern Love” premieres October 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

