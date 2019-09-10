Prepare for the ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie With Netflix’s Unbearable Supercut of Jesse Pinkman’s Pain

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is poised to be one of the biggest film events of the fall movie season.

Jesse Pinkman endured endless heartbreak and pain over the 62 episodes and five seasons that make up AMC’s Emmy-winning drama series “Breaking Bad.” Don’t believe us? Just watch the Jesse-centric supercut Netflix released to get viewers ready for the upcoming release of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” Across three minutes and 17 seconds, the streaming giant reminds viewers of the hell Jesse has seen (from the devastating deaths of Jane and Andrea to his inability to break free of Walter White’s grip) and indirectly warns fans that more hell probably awaits in the sequel movie.

After months of speculation, Netflix finally made the “Breaking Bad” movie official in August and announced an October release date. The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Written and directed by ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan, the movie follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Paul) as he runs from his captors, the law, and his past.” The Netflix supercut ends with Jesse’s last appearance in the show. After escaping his neo-Nazi captors, Jesse speeds away in a car and for the first time cracks a smile of relief. “Breaking Bad” fans know that relief won’t last when “El Camino” gets going.

Paul broke his silence on the “Breaking Bad” movie in an August interview with The New York Times, saying, “It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted. And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there…I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds [after reading the script]. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

Shortly after the first trailer for “El Camino” dropped, Paul took to social media to share a scene from “Breaking Bad” that he encouraged fans to watch before the movie’s debut. The emotional scene comes from “One Minute,” the seventh episode of Season 3, and depicts Jesse slamming Walter White (Bryan Cranston) for destroying his life. The teaser made it clear that Jesse will be put through hell once again in “El Camino,” the main plot of which remains under wraps.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” debuts October 11 on Netflix. Watch the streaming giant’s unbearable Jesse Pinkman supercut in the video below.

