Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Best Actress in a Comedy as ‘Fleabag’ Continues to Surprise

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and last year's winner Rachel Brosnahan were neck and neck in this year's tight race, but this category is the night's first big shocker.

History was ready to repeat itself again on Sunday night at the Emmys, but “Fleabag” looks like it’s about to play spoiler on TV’s biggest night.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the top prize in the Best Actress in a Comedy category, her second award of the evening after winning for Best Writing.

Going into the evening, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in a position to continue a record win streak, one that began in 2012 when “Veep” was first eligible.Last year, with the show on hiatus, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” filled the void, taking home prizes in many of the major categories. Rachel Brosnahan was poised to begin a potential streak of her own after winning last September. That would have mirrored a similar pattern that occurred at the beginning of the 2000s, when Helen Hunt’s four-year run of wins in the category gave way to repeat wins for Patricia Heaton.

Instead, “Fleabag” wins its third award of the evening, which also includes Harry Bradbeer’s prize in the Best Directing category.

It’s also part of a growing collection of wins for Amazon Prime Video, which now has wins in every comedy category except Best Actor in a Comedy. Brosnahan made a strong push for her work on “Maisel.” A pair of actresses from Netflix shows — Natasha Lyonne in “Russian Doll” and Christina Applegate in “Dead to Me” — were also nominated in the category, as was Catherine O’Hara for her role on “Schitt’s Creek.”

For all the updated winners from this year’s Emmys, visit our full list here. You can also read all of IndieWire’s Emmys coverage at our awards homepage.

Popular on Indiewire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.