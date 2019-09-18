‘Raising Dion’ Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Has an Adorable Superhuman Son in Netflix Series

A little boy discovers he has superpowers in the first Netflix series from Jordan's production company.

As an actor, Michael B. Jordan has been a galvanizing force in leading black filmmakers and movies to both box office success and critical acclaim. Now, he’s channelling his star power into executive producing — and taking small roles in the projects he supports for an extra boost. First up is a sci-fi series for Netflix called “Raising Dion,” centered around an adorable 8-year-old boy who loves science and superheroes and soon discovers his own superhuman powers. Jordan makes a brief cameo as the boy’s father in the newly released trailer, which looks like a family-friendly fantasy drama about a baby mutant.

The official synopsis reads: “Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, “Raising Dion” is helmed by showrunner Carol Barbee. A prolific TV producer with projects dating back to the excellent early-aughts CBS drama “Judging Amy,” more recently Barbee was executive producer on Marti Noxon’s Bravo series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “UnREAL,” which began on Lifetime before moving to Hulu.

Liu, Barbee, and Jordan all serve as executive producers on the new Netflix series, which was produced by Jordan’s fledgling Outlier Society Productions.

“It’s natural for me. Long before the word inclusion became a thing,” Jordan told Deadline after the January 2019 launch of Outlier. “I don’t want it to be just a Black film, but a high caliber piece of work that people don’t see that often. … We try to balance that as much as you can, to run a company where it’s not its entire identity but, at the same time it’s as an important silo and something that we care about.”

Check out the first official trailer for “Raising Dion” below.

