‘Real Housewives’ Live: Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and More Are Divine — Listen

Andy Cohen hosted a "Real Housewives of New York City" live reading, cast with many of our national treasures of comedic actresses.

Every once in awhile, the universe delivers a piece of comedy so brilliant, so unexpected, and so perfectly cast that you have to thank the gods of mass entertainment. Or you could just thank Andy Cohen — same difference. The mastermind behind Bravo’s wildly popular “Real Housewives” franchise has outdone himself yet again, this time with a live reading of an episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” with all the housewives played by some of the funniest women on the planet. Titled “Radio Andy Theater,” the show was recorded at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on September 13 before premiering on Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show earlier this week.

For his pitch perfect rendition, Cohen assembled a veritable feast of comediennes in what has got to be one of the finest pieces of casting since “The Florida Project.” The cast includes Molly Shannon as Sonja Morgan; Vanessa Bayer as Ramona Singer; Bridget Everett as Dorinda Medley; Kristen Johnston as Luann de Lesseps; Rachael Harris as Tinsley Mortimer; Emily Spivey as Barbara Kavovit; and “Real Housewives” impersonator Amy Phillips as Bethenny Frankel.

Predictably, Shannon and Bayer are hilariously spot on with their takes of the most unhinged best friends on the Upper East Side. The two former “Saturday Night Live” stars certainly know their way around an impression. Johnston, whose impeccable comedic timing and signature husky voice helped make “Third Rock From the Sun” such a monumental hit, steals a laugh with nearly every barb she lands as the sober countess. Harris, best known for her roles in “Lucifer” and “Suits,” shares an uncanny vocal resemblance to Mortimer. Everett, unfortunately, does not have much to do as Dorinda, but she’s always funny in whatever she does.

The episode at hand is “Life Is Not a Cabaret,” the 11th episode from the latest season of the long-running reality show. The episode opens on day three of a trip to Miami, during which Sonja attends an AA meeting with Luann at the behest of many of the other women. The title takes its line from an epic meltdown during which Bethenny accuses Luann of not being appreciative enough of all she did for her before she got sober.

You can watch a clip from “Radio Andy Theater” below, and listen to the entire episode on the Sirius XM website.

