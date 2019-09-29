Robert De Niro Slams Donald Trump in Video Interview: ‘This Guy Should Not Be President. Period.’

"We are in a terrible situation, and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped," De Niro says in a rare video interview with CNN.

No stranger to publicly denouncing the President, Robert De Niro has once again slammed Donald Trump in a new — and rare — with CNN’s Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources.”

“This guy should not be president. Period,” De Niro says. Stelter asks De Niro how he felt about criticisms of the actor after he said “fuck Trump” live on the air during the 2018 Tony Awards telecast. De Niro’s blunt retort? “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em,” before he goes on to apologize for dropping the “F” bomb on live TV.

The rant against Trump was sparked by the topic of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent impeachment inquiry. “We are in a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along, he’s said things, done things. This is terrible. We are in a terrible situation, and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped,” De Niro says. Watch the CNN video clip below.

With “The Irishman” having just world-premiered at the New York Film Festival, De Niro is a leading contender for the Best Actor Academy Award, as is the film for Best Picture for Netflix. Voters throughout awards season might be willing to throw their weight behind the 76-year-old actor (two-time Oscar winner for “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather: Part II”) in order to see him use his global pulpit to make another rallying cry against Donald Trump. (In his IndieWire review of the film, Eric Kohn writes that this is the actor’s most satisfying leading role in years.)

De Niro also appears in “Joker,” opening October 4, as a talk-show host in a character that tips its hat to “The Irishman” director Martin Scorsese’s 1982 blackly funny satire “The King of Comedy” — a huge source of inspiration for the DC origin story. The movie has already ignited fierce political and cultural debates, and will continue to do so once the film opens in theaters and everyone, at last, gets the chance to see it for themselves. Still, it’s challenging to sit through this punishingly nihilistic movie without the discourse weighing on your mind.

