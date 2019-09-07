TIFF 2019: Here Are the Most Surprising Fall Movies So Far

Screen Talk, episode 257: With Telluride behind us and Toronto churning away, here are 10 movies that are actually worth the hype.

In the midst of the fall movie season, the buzz keeps changing. Just a few days after the conclusion of the Telluride Film Festival, the massive Toronto lineup has taken off, introducing a range of high-profile titles — like the Michael B. Jordan legal drama “Just Mercy” and Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (above) — alongside countless other highlights from Telluride and Venice. The number of new films worth keeping tabs on can be overwhelming, especially in an environment where the news cycle shifts every day. But make no mistake: There are already many highlights from the festival circuit, and some of them were total surprises.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down in a Toronto hotel room to share their favorite surprises from last weekend in Telluride and how they expect films to play over the course of TIFF.

Listen to the full episode below.

