TIFF 2019: Winners and Losers of This Year’s Festival, From ‘Joker’ to ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Screen Talk, episode 258: Several fall movies went into the Toronto International Film Festival with a lot of expectations. Here's how they emerged from the other side.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off with a lot of speculation around its lineup: “Joker,” which won the Golden Lion at Venice shortly before its TIFF premiere, seemed to be the first comic book movie since “Black Panther” with the potential to generate awards season buzz in tandem with its commercial appeal. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” looked like it could score Tom Hanks his first Oscar nomination in years for playing Mister Rogers. Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbi” gave the “Thor: Ragnarok” director the opportunity to merge his playful style with subversive material. And then there were the Telluride breakouts, from delicate family drama “Waves” to the manic Adam Sandler performance in “Uncut Gems,” which would get the chance to continue building their popularity with larger audiences.

So how did all that go? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through some of the highlights from TIFF and how the festival altered fall season hype. The show has begun — but we’ve still got a long way to go.

Listen to the full episode below.

This episode of Screen Talk was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia and is sponsored by National Geographic Documentary Films.

