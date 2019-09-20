Brad Pitt in the Oscar Race: Could the ‘Ad Astra’ Star Score Two Nominations in One Year?

Screen Talk, episode 259: "Ad Astra" showcases Pitt's strengths in a leading role while "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" remains in play. Just how much awards traction can one man have?

It was already a big year for Brad Pitt before “Ad Astra,” James Gray’s well-reviewed space opera, opened in theaters around the country. Pitt has been hailed for his turn as an aging and alienated stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” since it premiered at Cannes, and acclaim for his turn has fueled speculation that he could be the frontrunner for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. None of that has changed, but Pitt’s turn in “Ad Astra” is giving his “Hollywood” momentum some company. As a somber astronaut traveling the solar system in search of his missing father, Pitt’s performance has been celebrated as one of his best in some time. Could he wind up scoring two nominations this year?

That’s one of the many subjects in this week’s busy episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson debate the new release and other recent developments, including the TIFF Audience Award going to “Jojo Rabbit” and what that might indicate about its own awards season traction.

