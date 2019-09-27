‘Joker’ Debate: How Will Controversies Impact One of the Fall’s Biggest Movies?

Screen Talk, episode 260: "Joker" faces some tough questions. Plus: Updates on the state of the documentary Oscar race.

“Joker” has been building buzz ever since it won the Golden Lion in Venice; but despite much of the enthusiasm surrounding its release, the movie has faced its fair share of controversies, and that part of its life continues to accelerate a week before its release. Even as fears that the movie could incite violence percolate, the movie is on track to make big bucks at the box office. But how much could the paranoia surrounding its release impact the movie in the weeks ahead — and will such reservations slow its Oscar potential?

That’s one of the questions at the center of this week’s Screen Talk. Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also discussion the DOC NYC Short List, featuring 15 films vying for the Best Documentary Oscar, and other fall movie buzz in advance of this year’s New York Film Festival.

Listen to the full episode below.



