‘See’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Stars in Apple TV+ Drama About a Future World Without Sight

The series will be part of the growing list of programming that will launch with the new platform's debut on November 1.

One of Apple’s biggest upcoming shows is going to space, but it looks like its new service will still have plenty of scale for the stories set on Earth.

“See” is set in a world of the future, where its inhabitants have lost their sight. When Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) helps to welcome a pair of twins, he and the other members of this distant tribe discover that those two children have reversed the generational precedent and can see. In addition to surviving this uncertain landscape, Baba Voss must protect them from outside forces who want to keep the world the way it is.

In his introduction to premiering the trailer, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that production on the series involved contributions from many blind and low-vision individuals in order to approach the subject with care.

The series is written by “Taboo” creator Steven Knight, who also has an upcoming adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” in the works at FX. “Hunger Games” franchise director Francis Lawrence is a director on “See” as well. In addition to Momoa, the ensemble for the series also includes Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, and Hera Hilmar.

This show is the latest in Apple’s growing list of programming that will be available on the new Apple TV+ platform at the beginning of November (which is somehow, improbably, less than two months away). “See” will join the alternate history space race drama “For All Mankind,” Witherspoon/Carell/Aniston teamup “The Morning Show” and the Hailee Steinfeld-starring modern-skewing biopic “Dickinson.”

Watch the full trailer for the series (with impressively majestic bodies of water) below:

“See” is set to arrive on November 1 when Apple TV+ premieres to subscribers.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.