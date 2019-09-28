Watch Snoop Dogg Cover Nick Cave’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ Theme Song

While Snoop Dogg and Nick Cave might not scream "marriage of the minds," the rapper has covered the theme song for BBC's gangster drama.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart — why not Snoop Dogg and Nick Cave? The rapper has covered the theme song for BBC’s gangster drama “Peaky Blinders.” Originally performed by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, “Red Right Hand,” opens each episode of the series, and has been covered by a lineup of music legends, from Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker to PJ Harvey, as well as Arctic Monkeys and Laura Marling. Watch Snoop’s take on the song below.

The video mixes footage from the series, starring Cillian Murphy, with snippets of Snoop Dogg in his element. The opinionated “Peaky Blinders” fanbase, however, isn’t entirely happy about Snoop’s take. Other fans are pretty into this version, which brings a breath of freshness to the early-20th-century-set period series.

Eerie and propulsive, the song “Red Right Hand” first appeared on Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ 1994 album “Let Love In,” and its title comes from John Milton’s epic poem “Paradise Lost.” The song has also appeared in “The X-Files” as well as in the “Scream” franchise.

The fifth season of “Peaky Blinders” premiered on BBC One back in August, and comes to Netflix October 4. Nick Cave’s new album, “Ghosteen,” also drops that day. The series was created by Steven Knight, who earned notoriety this year for his box-office misfire “Serenity,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. (Featuring one of the most outrageous twists in recent cinematic memory, it’s one of those so-bad-it’s-good movies that has to be seen to be believed, and it’s currently on Hulu.) Knight previously confirmed that we should expect to see seasons six and seven of “Peaky Blinders” in the future.

Cave was the subject of the 2016 documentary “One More Time With Feeling,” directed by Andrew Dominik, which centered on the recording of Cave’s 16th album “Skeleton Tree,” parallel to his grieving process after the unexpected death of his 15-year-old son.

Below, check out Snoop Dogg’s cover of “Red Right Hand.”

By order of the #PeakyBlinders, we present @SnoopDogg performing Red Right Hand. All episodes of Series 1-5 available now on @bbciplayer: https://t.co/GBT4N6EhRv pic.twitter.com/36ZZ7Uqo3x — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) September 27, 2019

