Spider-Man Returns to MCU as Disney and Sony Reach New Deal for Third Tom Holland Film

The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel will open in theaters nationwide in July 2021.

Spider-Man fans’ short nightmare is over. Tom Holland’s superhero character will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a split earlier this year between Disney and Sony that removed the character from future Marvel films. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios have jointly announced that a fourth movie featuring Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” has been set for July 16, 2021. The announcement also says that Disney and Sony have reached a new deal to share the character in a subsequent MCU film. The specifics of the deal are under wraps for now.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement (via Deadline). “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Producer Amy Pascal added, “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

News broke in August that Sony and Disney had failed to agree on new terms to share the Spider-Man character, effectively removing Tom Holland’s superhero from the MCU moving forward. Sony and Disney’s original agreement began with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and continued with this summer’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Outside of “Spider-Man” movies, Holland’s character was allowed to appear in MCU team-up films like “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame.”

News of the Sony-Disney split shocked the industry at the time and led many comic book movie fans to wonder if Holland’s Spider-Man could have continued success without the involvement of Marvel studios and Kevin Feige. “Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo made headlines earlier this month for saying the split was a “tragic mistake.”

