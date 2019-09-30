‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Further Explore the ‘Complicated’ Bond Between Rey and Kylo Ren

Screenwriter Chris Terrio explains that the upcoming film will "pick up that complicated relationship" before wrapping up the Skywalker Saga.

There’s good and evil. Right and wrong. Dark and light. And, yes, the dark side and the light side of the Force. The “Star Wars” franchise has long been consumed with dualities, from the way characters are set up in opposition to each other to the seemingly never-ending battle between factions that has always dominated the narrative of the juggernaut entertainment franchise. It’s classic stuff, but “Star Wars” has also cleverly tapped into the inherent drama of, well, not so rigidly adhering to such dichotomies. Even Darth Vader memorably returned to the light side of the Force just before his death (killing his evil mentor, the Emperor, a choice that reestablished him as a Jedi Knight), and rebalancing the Force in the process.

The newest trilogy in the Skywalker Saga has similarly toyed with the ol’ good-versus-evil concept, and while Daisy Ridley’s Rey is obviously the franchise’s current surrogate of all that is good while Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is her evil adversary, there are gray areas between the two. While a new trailer for J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “The Rise of Skywalker” has teased the idea of a “Dark Rey,” the series itself has already provided many compelling scenes that literally bridge the “good” of Rey with the “bad” of Kylo.

Despite being set up as adversaries, the pair have long exhibited a unique bond that goes beyond simple reasoning. In Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” the pair even started communicating telepathically, and many of their exchanges weren’t necessarily antagonistic. These are two people who understand each other, even as they’ve chosen two very different sides of the same coin. And, yes, that’s a relationship that will continue to be explored in Abrams’ upcoming “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Across the pond, the UK’s Empire magazine has been teasing the imminent release of their tidbit-filled “The Rise of Skywalker” issue, including some tantalizing notations about the relationship between the franchise’s central stars. In speaking with “Star Wars” newbie screenwriter Chris Terrio, who makes his franchise debut with a script he wrote alongside Abrams, the outlet revealed at least one subplot that will play a large part in the new film: What the hell is going on with Kylo Ren and Rey?

“Some of the most interesting scenes in ‘The Last Jedi’ are the conversations between Rey and Ren,” Terrio said. “We’ve tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in ‘Episode VII.’ When Ren takes off his mask, there’s a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn’t express to anyone else. Rian [Johnson] developed that in fascinating ways and we’ve been able to develop it even further.”

So, is it a romance? A familial bond? Or something else? Head over to Empire to read the full article and to check out new photos from the upcoming film. Disney will release “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters on December 20.

