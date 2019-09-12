Jimmy Fallon, Tim and Eric Among Winners of 2019 Streamys Brand Awards

Jimmy Fallon was among several comedians whose humorous marketing campaigns earned them a trophy at the 2019 Streamys Brand Awards.

Jimmy Fallon might’ve been snubbed by the 2019 Emmys, but the comedian and talk show host will exit the year with a Streamy award.

Fallon was one of six winners of the 2019 Streamys Brand Awards, which honors innovation in brand advertising. The Wednesday evening ceremony was part of IAB NewFronts West, a two-day advertising marketplace and networking event held at the NeueHouse in Hollywood.

Fallon collaborated with Amazon to promote the company’s Alexa smart assistant last November. Alexa can tell its owners jokes, among other things, and Fallon recorded a handful of jokes for the assistant, which Alexa owners could run on their own devices for a limited time. Fallon promoted Alexa during a bit on “The Tonight Show” and gave away Alexas to everyone in his studio audience.

Fallon wasn’t the only television star to win big at the Streamys Brand Awards. Comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the duo behind eclectically hilarious shows such as “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and “Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule” also won a Streamys Brand Award in the Branded Content: Series category.

Heidecker and Wareheim — more commonly known by their first names, Tim and Eric — created a series of videos to promote mattress company Purple, and the advertisements were as humorously bizarre as the duo’s typical projects. The ads were full of intentional stuttering, awkward transitions, and the low-budget production that made their aforementioned shows such cult hits. The videos might be advertisements, but for fans of Tim and Eric’s comedy, it was just more quality content.

Such entertaining and engaging marketing defined the victors of the Streamys Brand Awards, even if not all of the winners were as deliberately lowbrow as Tim and Eric. Going along with NewFronts West’s theme of “Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!,” the two-day event was focused on positive and socially aware advertising. Multiple presenters were quick to note that consumers have become more cynical about corporate advertising in recent years, and event panels tended to hone in on new marketing strategies that could overcome stereotypes about traditional advertising campaigns.

The Streamy Brand Awards were started in 2018 along with NewFronts’ first Los Angeles event to generate hype for the event’s first West Coast spot. Like last year, a panel of industry executives examined a multitude of marketing campaigns split between six categories to determine which organizations and individuals created the year’s best advertising projects.

Other winners included Snoop Dogg and NikkieTutorials, who won the award for Branded Content: Video; Calvin Klein, Influencer Campaign; Fine Brothers Entertainment, Social Good Campaign; and Chipotle and David Dobrik, Brand Engagement.

Last year’s Streamys Brand Awards Winners included projects and campaigns from Kevin Hart, Hannah Hart, Rudy Mancuso, Stephen Curry, RuPaul’s Drag Race, AT&T, Brita, Glad, Lyft, Planet Fitness, Samsung, Facebook, Google, Viacom, and YouTube.

