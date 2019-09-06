A24 Will Bring Mandarin Version of ‘The Farewell’ to Theaters This Sunday

This Grandparents Day, September 8, director Lulu Wang's touching film returns to theaters with full Mandarin subtitles.

Since opening in limited release on July 12, director/writer Lulu Wang’s heartfelt, autobiographical “The Farewell” has enjoyed a healthy theatrical run. The A24 film has earned more than $16 million at the U.S. box office, demonstrating that audiences will warm to an original film that isn’t about comic-book characters during the dog days of summer.

In honor of Grandparents Day this coming Sunday, September 8, A24 is re-releasing “The Farewell” in theaters across the country with full Mandarin subtitles. See below for the complete list of U.S. cities that will host the film, including stops in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Colorado, Texas, and elsewhere.

Grounded by a strong, focused performance from Awkwafina as Billi (the film’s stand-in for director Wang), “The Farewell” centers on her return to China under the guise of a fake wedding in order to abet her family’s elaborate lie to their beloved matriarch that she doesn’t have a terminal illness with mere weeks left to live.

“The Farewell” is among A24’s Academy Awards contenders this year, with Awkwafina popping up frequently in the conversation surrounding the Best Actress race, and the film a potential sleeper for a Best Picture nomination. The film earned some of the best reviews in Park City back in January 2019, which saw the film’s Sundance launch, and was named the festival’s best picture and best director in IndieWire’s critics’ poll. The family comedy-drama went on to win the Audience Award at Sundance London, Atlanta Film Festival, LA Asian Pacific Film Festival, and Cinetopia.

Director Wang — who is, by the way, dating Barry Jenkins, which makes her half of the coolest couple on the planet — recently set up the secretive sci-fi film “Children of the New World” as her next film. The film will follow Wang’s breakout hit, and will reportedly adapt from a New York Times-bestselling short-story collection by Alexander Weinstein.

Per the book’s official synopsis, it “introduces readers to a near-future world of social media implants, memory manufacturers, dangerously immersive virtual reality games, and alarmingly intuitive robots. … ‘Children of the New World’ grapples with our unease in this modern world and how our ever-growing dependence on new technologies has changed the shape of our society. Alexander Weinstein is a visionary new voice in speculative fiction for all of us who are fascinated by and terrified of what we might find on the horizon.”

