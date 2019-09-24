‘The Irishman’ Is a ‘Slower’ Scorsese Movie That Lacks the Visual Intensity of ‘Goodfellas,’ Says Producer

Producer Jane Rosenthal teases what fans should expect from Scorsese's upcoming gangster epic.

Martin Scorsese will finally unveil his long-awaited “The Irishman” later this week on opening night of the 2019 New York Film Festival, but, in the lead-up to the first screenings, producer Jane Rosenthal is teasing what moviegoers can expect from the gangster epic. The movie reunites Scorsese with “Goodfellas” stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci (who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in that film), but Rosenthal says Scorsese fans should not be expecting to see the kinetic visual energy that made the 1990 gangster movie so iconic. Rosenthal tells Deadline that “The Irishman” finds Scorsese at a much slower pace than his other gangster movies.

“I’m excited for the world to get to see it. What will surprise you is, as a Scorsese movie, it is a slower movie,” Rosenthal said. “It doesn’t have the kind of intensity, the visual intensity, as a ‘Casino,’ as a ‘Goodfellas.’ It is guys looking at themselves through an older perspective.”

What “The Irishman” lacks in visual intensity it should make up in humor. The last time Rosenthal spoke directly about “The Irishman” was with Variety in April and she said, “There will be some sort of theatrical component. You have to have that. It’s a different experience than watching it at home. In a theater, you may start to laugh at something because the people next to you are laughing — and ‘The Irishman’ is very funny, much like ‘Goodfellas’ was funny.”

In her recent Deadline interview, Rosenthal said Scorsese fans should also expect to see the director taking on some relevant themes. “What you do look at with something like ‘The Irishman’ is the toxic masculinity,” the producer said, “and what happens when someone chooses one family over their own nuclear family, and then tries to make repairs at the end of their lives. What happens to particular men who make that decision.”

Following its NYFF world premiere, “The Irishman” will open in select theaters beginning November 1. Netflix has committed to giving the gangster epic an exclusive theatrical run for just over three weeks. “The Irishman” will debut November 27 on Netflix’s streaming platform, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

