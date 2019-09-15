‘The Simpsons’ Wins Emmy for Best Animated Program

For the first time since 2008, "The Simpsons" won Outstanding Animated Program — beating out "BoJack Horseman" and "Big Mouth."

“The Simpsons” has won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. It marks the eleventh win in this category for the Fox comedy.

Created by Matt Groening, “The Simpsons” is the all-time record holder in the category for nominations and wins. It has 27 nominations — 10 more than “South Park,” which is second on the list — and this year’s win gives it more than double the Comedy Central series, which has five total wins.

This year, “The Simpsons” was nominated for two Emmys: Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, the latter of which it lost to another Fox comedy, “Family Guy.” (Seth MacFarlane took home his fifth Emmy in 23 nominations.) Other nominees for Best Animated Program included “BoJack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Big Mouth,” and “Come Along With Me,” the series finale of “Adventure Time.”

Many expected the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman” to win its first Emmy in the category (and first Emmy ever). After “Rick & Morty” pulled off the upset in 2018, winning its first Animated Program trophy over plenty of former winners and longtime nominees, it seemed like the critically acclaimed comedy from Raphael Bob-Waksberg was overdue for recognition. “BoJack Horseman” won two Annie Awards earlier this year, the series’ first nominations and wins at the ceremony, and won twice in five nominations (over three years) at the Writers Guild of America Awards. This year, producers submitted the sixth episode of Season 5, “Free Churro,” for Emmy consideration.

“Mad About the Toy” was the winning episode for “The Simpsons.” It was written by Michael Price and directed by Rob Oliver.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are handed out Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 (each starting at 5 p.m. PT) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The Creative Arts Emmys honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality, and documentary categories.

More than 50 trophies are given out over the two-day period, and FXX will air a condensed version of the ceremony on Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 70th Primetime Emmys will air Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

