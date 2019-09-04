The IndieWire TIFF 2019 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News
TIFF 2019 to Open With Premiere of Music Doc ‘Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band’
TIFF Reveals First Slate of 2019 Films, Including ‘Joker,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and More
TIFF 2019 Reveals Full Canadian Lineup, Including 26 New Films and David Foster Tribute
TIFF 2019 Announces Platform Lineup, Including New Films From Julie Delpy and Alice Winocour
TIFF 2019 Announces Docs and Midnight Madness Slates, With Films From Alex Gibney and Takashi Miike
TIFF Adds More High-Profile Titles, Including ‘Lucy in the Sky’ and Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg’
TIFF Primetime Lineup: ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ ‘Briarpatch,’ ‘Limetown’ Lead 2019 TV Lineup
TIFF 2019 Announces Platform Jury, Breaks Tradition of Filmmaker-Heavy Judges Lineup
TIFF 2019 Tribute Gala Will Honor Participant Media and a ‘Female Emerging Talent’
Meryl Streep to Be Honored With TIFF’s Inaugural Tribute Actor Award
‘Atlantics’ Filmmaker Mati Diop to Be Honored With TIFF’s Inaugural Mary Pickford Award
Pre-Festival Analysis
TIFF Touts Awards-Ready ‘Joker’ as Festival Launches Nontraditional Contenders
TIFF and Venice Lineups Are Good Reasons to Get Excited For the Fall — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
Julie Delpy Made a Genetic Thriller and Riz Ahmed Is a Heavy Metal Drummer: TIFF Platform Highlights
TIFF Will Screen a 14-Hour Documentary on Women Directors That Will ‘Rewrite Film History’
Why ‘Parasite’ Could Be a Major Oscar Contender — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
Bruce Springsteen Turns Director for Inventive Concert Film ‘Western Stars’
Fall Film Festival Hype: Final Predictions Before the Season Officially Begins
Film Reviews
Television Reviews
Interviews
‘Marriage Story’: Noah Baumbach On How His ‘Extremely Personal’ Movie Became His Most Ambitious
Features
Press Conferences, Panels, and Events
Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More
‘The Lost Okoroshi’ Trailer: TIFF Premiere Is an Afrofuturistic Journey Through Nigerian Masquerade
Film Stars Narrate Mark Cousins’ ‘Women Make Film’ 14-Hour Documentary Epic — Exclusive
Acquisitions
TIFF 2019 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far
Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Gets Fox Searchlight Distribution for 2020
Galleries
TIFF 2019 Lineup: ‘Joker,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and Many More
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.