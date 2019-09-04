×
The IndieWire TIFF 2019 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Awards season will start to take shape this month in Toronto, with a slew of exciting premieres and previous debuts making a play for recognition.

3 hours ago

A view of a festival sign appears on day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto2018 TIFF, Toronto, Canada - 06 Sep 2018

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

TIFF 2019 to Open With Premiere of Music Doc ‘Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band’

TIFF Reveals First Slate of 2019 Films, Including ‘Joker,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and More

TIFF 2019 Reveals Full Canadian Lineup, Including 26 New Films and David Foster Tribute

TIFF 2019 Announces Platform Lineup, Including New Films From Julie Delpy and Alice Winocour

TIFF 2019 Announces Docs and Midnight Madness Slates, With Films From Alex Gibney and Takashi Miike

TIFF Adds More High-Profile Titles, Including ‘Lucy in the Sky’ and Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg’

TIFF Primetime Lineup: ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ ‘Briarpatch,’ ‘Limetown’ Lead 2019 TV Lineup

TIFF 2019 Announces Platform Jury, Breaks Tradition of Filmmaker-Heavy Judges Lineup

TIFF 2019 Tribute Gala Will Honor Participant Media and a ‘Female Emerging Talent’

Meryl Streep to Be Honored With TIFF’s Inaugural Tribute Actor Award

‘Atlantics’ Filmmaker Mati Diop to Be Honored With TIFF’s Inaugural Mary Pickford Award​

Pre-Festival Analysis

TIFF Touts Awards-Ready ‘Joker’ as Festival Launches Nontraditional Contenders

TIFF and Venice Lineups Are Good Reasons to Get Excited For the Fall — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Julie Delpy Made a Genetic Thriller and Riz Ahmed Is a Heavy Metal Drummer: TIFF Platform Highlights

TIFF Will Screen a 14-Hour Documentary on Women Directors That Will ‘Rewrite Film History’

Why ‘Parasite’ Could Be a Major Oscar Contender — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Bruce Springsteen Turns Director for Inventive Concert Film ‘Western Stars’

Fall Film Festival Hype: Final Predictions Before the Season Officially Begins

Film Reviews

Television Reviews

Interviews

‘Marriage Story’: Noah Baumbach On How His ‘Extremely Personal’ Movie Became His Most Ambitious

Features

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘The Lost Okoroshi’ Trailer: TIFF Premiere Is an Afrofuturistic Journey Through Nigerian Masquerade

Film Stars Narrate Mark Cousins’ ‘Women Make Film’ 14-Hour Documentary Epic — Exclusive

Acquisitions

TIFF 2019 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Gets Fox Searchlight Distribution for 2020

Galleries

TIFF 2019 Lineup: ‘Joker,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and Many More

