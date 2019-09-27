Tom Holland Celebrates ‘Spider-Man’ MCU Return With Epic ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Speech

Tom Holland has the best reaction to the news he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a third "Spider-Man" movie.

Tom Holland is reacting to the news that his Spider-Man character will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by letting Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf Of Wall Street” do all the talking. The 23-year-old actor uploaded a famous scene from Scorsese’s 2013 black comedy in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort addresses his employees and passionately screams he won’t be leaving the company. Referencing DiCaprio’s epic “Wall Street” rant makes it clear just how excited Holland is to be returning to the MCU.

Disney and Sony jointly announced September 27 they reached a new deal to share Holland’s Spider-Man. The character will appear in a third movie set in the MCU following “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The latter tentpole was released over the summer and earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

News of another Holland-starring “Spider-Man” movie in the MCU is a welcome relief to fans who were worried about what would happen to the character under the sole ownership of Sony. Holland’s character has become a breakout favorite under the development of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Sony and Disney announced in late August it had failed to reach new terms for sharing the Spider-Man character, thus removing Holland’s superhero from the MCU in the future. The new deal brings the character back for a third standalone movie and one other MCU movie (start speculating now, fans).

Holland remained optimistic following the initial news of the Disney-Sony split, telling GQ Style, “I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Sony and Disney have set a July 21, 2021 release date for the next “Spider-Man” movie.

View this post on Instagram 😏 A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

