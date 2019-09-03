Tom Holland Vows ‘Spider-Man’ Remains in ‘Safe Hands’ With Sony After MCU Split

The last "Spider-Man" movie that wasn't integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the Sony disaster "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Comic book movie fans were left shellshocked August 20 after it was confirmed that Disney and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige would no longer be involved with future “Spider-Man” movies, effectively ending Tom Holland’s role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland will continue to play the superhero in films produced and distributed by Sony, but he will no longer pop up in “Avengers”-style team-up films and his standalone films will no longer tie into the larger MCU. In a new interview with GQ Style, Holland assures fans that his film franchise will continue to prosper backed solely by Sony.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland said. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Holland shared similar thoughts at Disney’s D23 convention shortly after the news of the Disney-Sony split was announced. The actor promised fans at the time he would “continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of [his] life,” adding, “It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Spider-Man entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony and Disney struck a landmark deal that allowed the superhero character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony has long owned the film rights to Spider-Man but agreed to a revenue share deal with Disney to have the character appear in the MCU. Feige produced Holland’s “Spider-Man” films “Homecoming” and “Far From Home” and Sony distributed them, with Feige then allowed to use the character in Disney releases like “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The Disney-Sony split was announced just after “Far From Home” crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office to become Sony’s biggest release. The split means Holland’s next “Spider-Man” movie will be solely produced and distributed by Sony, which has worried many Spider-Man” fans considering the studio’s critical and commercial misfortunes with its Andrew Garfield-starring “Amazing Spider-Man” movies. Will Sony and Sony alone do right by “Spider-Man”? Fans are worried, but Holland seems confident in the studio.

