2019 British Indie Film Awards Nominations: ‘David Copperfield,’ Zellweger, and More

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" leads all movies 11 nominations.

The nominations for the 2019 British Independent Film Awards have been revealed, and it was a huge morning for Armando Iannucci’s Charles Dickens adaptation “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and Tom Harper’s musical drama “Wild Rose.” “Copperfield” led all movies with 11 nominations, including Best British Indie Film, Best Actor for Dev Patel, and Best Screenplay for Iannucci and co-writer Simon Blackwell. “Wild Rose” will also compete for Best British Indie Film against “Bait,” “For Sama,” and “The Souvenir.” “Wild Rose” breakout Jessie Buckley landed a Best Actress nomination opposite Renee Zellweger for “Judy,” which Buckley just so happens to have a supporting role in.

While Zellweger landed in the Best Actress field (which she is widely expected to do all awards season thanks to her acclaimed leading turn as Judy Garland in “Judy”), the British Indie Film Awards don’t feature too much crossover with the Oscar race. Asif Kapadia’s sports documentary “Diego Maradona” is an Oscar contender for Best Documentary, and Kapadia landed in the BIFA Best Director race. Major Oscar contenders “Parasite” and “Marriage Story” landed nominations for Best International Feature alongside “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Monos,” and “Ash Is Purest White.”

The 2019 British Independent Film Awards will take place December 1. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best British Independent Film

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“The Souvenir”

“Wild Rose”

Best Director

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, “For Sama”

Oliver Hermanus, “Moffie”

Joanna Hogg, “The Souvenir”

Mark Jenkin, “Bait”

Asif Kapadia, “Diego Maradona”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Holliday Grainger, “Animals”

Sally Hawkins, “Eternal Beauty”

Vicky Knight, “Dirty God”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor

Sam Adewumni, “The Last Tree”

Tom Burke, “The Souvenir”

Kris Hitchen, “Sorry We Missed You”

Josh O’Connor, “Only You”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History Of David Copperfield”

Best Screenplay

Joanna Hogg, “The Souvenir”

Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell, “The Personal History of David Copperfield

Paul Laverty, “Sorry We Missed You”

Peter Strickland, “In Fabric”

Nicole Taylor, “Wild Rose”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Barden, “Scarborough”

Ruthxjiah Bellenea, “The Last Tree”

Elizabeth Debicki, “Vita & Virginia”

Tilda Swinton, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Julie Walters, “Wild Rose”

Best Supporting Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Hugh Laurie, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Edlison Manuel, Olbera Núñez, “Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story”

Peter Mullan, “The Vanishing”

Bluey Robinson, “Dirty God”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Will Becher, Richard Phelan, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

Fyzal Boulifa, “Lynn + Lucy”

Ninian Doff, “Boyz In the Wood”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Harry Wootliff, “Only You”

Breakthrough Producer

Finn Bruce, “Tucked”

Kate Byers, Linn Waite, “Bait”

Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, “Blue Story” [Also Produced By Damian Jones]

Becky Read, “Three Identical Strangers” [Also Produced By Grace Hughes-Hallett]

Jack Sidey, “Moffie” [Also Produced By Eric Abraham]

Debut Screenwriter

Kieran Hurley, “Beats”

Lisa Owens, “Days of the Bagnold Summer”

Nicole Taylor, “Wild Rose”

Emma Jane, “Unsworth Animals”

Harry Wootliff, “Only You”

Most Promising Newcomer

Sam Adewumni, “The Last Tree”

Vicky Knight, “Dirty God”

Lorn Macdonald, “Beats”

Roxanne Scrimshaw, “Lynn + Lucy”

Honor Swinton Byrne, “The Souvenir”

Best Documentary

“Coup 53”

“Diego Maradona”

“For Sama”

“Seahorse”

“Tell Me Who I Am”

The Raindance Discovery Award

“A Bump Along The Way,” Shelly Love

“Children of the Snow Land,” Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson

“Here For Life,” Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day

“Muscle,” Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt

“The Street,” Zed Nelson

Best International Independent Film

“Ash Is Purest White”

“Marriage Story”

“Monos”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig, “In Fabric”

Shaheen Baig, Aisha Bywaters, “The Last Tree”

Kahleen Crawford, Caroline Stewart, “Only You”

Kahleen Crawford, “Wild Rose”

Sarah Crowe, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Best Cinematography

Ole Bratt Birkeland, “Judy”

Benjamin Kracun, “Beats”

Zac Nicholson, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Jamie D Ramsay, “Moffie”

Ari Wegner, “In Fabric”

Best Costume Design

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Anna Mary Scott Robbins, “Wild Rose”

Grace Snell, “The Souvenir”

Jany Temime, “Judy”

Jo Thompson, “In Fabric”

Best Editing

Mick Audsley, Peter Lambert, “The Personal History Of David Copperfield”

Mark Jenkin, “Bait”

Chris King, “Diego Maradona”

Chloe Lambourne, Simon Mcmahon, “For Sama”

Helle Le Fevre, “The Souvenir”

Best Effects

Howard Jones, “A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

Paul Mann, “In Fabric”

Andy Quinn, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Morten Jacobsen, Rogier Samuels, Lindelotte Van Der Meer, “Dirty God”

Karen Hartley-Thomas, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Emma Scott, “In Fabric”

Jody Williams, “Wild Rose”

Best Music

Jack Arnold, “Wild Rose”

Cavern Of Anti-Matter, “In Fabric”

Nainita Desai, “For Sama”

Antonio Pinto, “Diego Maradona”

Jd Twitch, Penelope Trappes, Stephen Hindman, “Beats”

Jeremy Woodhead, “Judy”

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Stéphane Collonge, “The Souvenir”

Kave Quinn, “Judy

Anne Seibel, “The White Crow”

Paki Smith, “In Fabric”

Best Sound

Anna My Bertmark, Jonathan Seale, Jules Woods, “Gwen”

David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr, “Beats”

Stephen Griffiths, Tim Cavagin, Max Walsh, Andy Shelley, “Diego Maradona”

Lee Walpole, Colin Nicholson, Stuart Hilliker, “Wild Rose”

Martin Pavey, “In Fabric”

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.