2019 Gotham Awards Nominations: ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Dominate

"Hustlers" breaks into the race for Best Feature while Neon's "Clemency" and Netflix's "High Flying Bird" earn two nominations each.

Per tradition, the 2019-2020 awards season got its first major nominations announcement with the batch of this year’s Gotham Awards, which include Sundance sensations, fall festival darlings, and at least one indie blockbuster that has earned over $100 million at the U.S. box office. The awards ceremony, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), consists of 10 awards given to independent features and television series.

While the Gotham Awards don’t always overlap with the Oscars, as the first ceremony of the season, they often play a key role in elevating films into the overall awards conversation. Last year’s acting winners Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”) and Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) had their champions all Oscar season but failed to get a nomination, while Best Feature winner “The Rider” got a significant boost in awards buzz after taking the top Gotham prize.

The 2019 Gotham Awards nominations are dominated by “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell,” “Uncut Gems,” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” all four of which earned three nominations. “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems,” and “The Farewell” earned Best Feature nominations and are being viewed as top Oscar contenders for Netflix and A24, respectively. Films that landed two nominations include “Clemency,” “Diane,” and “High Flying Bird.” Overall, 33 films and television series landed Gotham Awards in 2019.

The Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees made up of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own executive editor Eric Kohn, deputy editor Kate Erbland, and senior film critic David Ehrlich. The Gotham winners are decided by a separate jury of filmmakers, writers, producers, and other crew members directly involved in making films. The Audience Award is selected by IFP members through online voting.

“We congratulate the 2019 IFP Gotham Award nominees and are excited to recognize these artists on December 2 here in New York, a city known for its great tradition of independent storytelling,” IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “This year has been filled with brilliant performances and dynamic work across film and television and we look forward to celebrating these achievements together.”

The 2019 Gotham Awards will be held in New York City on December 2. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Feature

“The Farewell”

“Uncut Gems”

“Waves”

“Marriage Story”

“Hustlers”

Best Documentary

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Midnight Traveler”

“One Child Nation”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, “The Mustang”

Kent Jones, “Diane”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Olivia Wilde, “Booksmart”

Phillip Youmans, “Burning Cane”

Best Screenplay

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, “High Flying Bird”

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, and Rob Richert, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Ari Aster, “Midsommar”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Aldis Hodge, “Clemency”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Andre Holland, “High Flying Bird”

Best Actress

Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Breakthrough Actor

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems”

Aisling Franciosi, “The Nightingale”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Chernobyl”

“David Makes Man”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“Pen15”

“Ramy”

“Russian Doll”

“Tuca & Bertie”

“Undone”

