‘6 Underground’ Trailer: Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds Will Blow Things Up on Netflix This December

The next chapter of Bayhem: a Netflix-produced actioner starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, and Dave Franco.

After you’ve blown up planets, asteroids, Alcatraz, and most of the box office, what’s left? Netflix. Michael Bay is the latest Hollywood filmmaker to take his talents to the streaming giant, but he appears to not be skimping on the firepower that’s marked his studio films. For his first foray into the streaming world, “6 Underground,” Bay has assembled a crackerjack team and, yes, plenty of explosions to aid them in their quest to, what else?, take down bad guys and look cool while doing it.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Ben Hardy. “6 Underground” was written by Reynolds’ “Deadpool” screenplay collaborators Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and follows six people who fake their own death and team up to take down bad guys as an elite action squad. In a pair of tweets posted Tuesday morning, Reynolds announced the film’s December 13 release date and shared a first-look “digital” trailer of a movie he lovingly calls “How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More.”

These days, the streaming giant is betting big on massive action films, and a report from earlier this year held that the company was spending millions upon millions on their next range of things-that-go-boom films, with Bay’s film reportedly costing $150 million with a new feature starring The Rock was priced at $200 million.

One reason why the streamer is so hellbent on spending cash on the kind of films that normally dominate the multiplex: “6 Underground” is expected to launch a new action franchise for Netflix. The budget suggests Netflix is hopeful that mixing Bay’s trademark bombast with the “Deadpool” team’s raunchy humor will be a recipe for success. Skydance Media is producing the film with Netflix.

The film will hit Netflix on December 13 (no word yet on a possible theatrical release), and you can check out both Reynolds’ predictably cheeky tweet about the feature and the appropriately explosion-filled first trailer below.

Warm up those DVD players because we’re coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground 💥 pic.twitter.com/FL3DCGgkX7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

Apparently @netflix now has a ‘digital’ arm, so you don’t have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here’s the ‘digital’ trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. “How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More.” #digital pic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

