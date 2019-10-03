Adam Driver Successfully Leads Mission to Find Leos Carax’s Missing Dog on ‘Annette’ Set

Adam Driver plays the villain in "Star Wars," but he's an actual hero in real life.

Adam Driver’s effort to find Leos Carax’s missing dog Javelot has succeeded, a producer on the film “Annette” tells IndieWire. Driver and Carax are currently filming the musical drama “Annette” with Marion Cotillard in Brussels, Belgium. A video from the set began circulating on social media featuring Driver notifying viewers that Carax’s dog had gone missing for 24 hours.

“Javelot got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off, so he’s been missing for 24 hours,” Driver says in the clip. “The last place he was seen is in this park. … He is very much a member of the crew. … We will put you in the movie. We’ll give you chocolate. We’ll christen your child. We’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you [if you help us find the dog].”

Driver provided a phone number that could be contacted with any information about the missing dog. Driver is not on social media, but “Star Wars” legend and Driver’s own co-star Mark Hamill uploaded the video to his Twitter page and shared it with his 3.3 million followers. “[The dog] is 9 years old has been missing for over 24 hours,” Hamill wrote. “We want to make sure he is warm, has shelter, and fed.” The video earned nearly 700,000 views in less than a day.

A producer of “Annette” confirmed to IndieWire the dog was ultimately located following the video’s circulation. “Annette” is Carax’s long-awaited first movie since 2012’s “Holy Motors,” which is often cited as one of the best films of the 21st century.

The film is billed as a musical drama about a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his two-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift. Driver plays the father, while Cotillard is on deck as the mother, a part that, over the years, had been rumored for talents like Rihanna, Rooney Mara, and Michelle Williams. Amazon Studios picked up the movie in 2017.

#AdamDriver is asking for help to find #Javelot– #LeosCarax’s dog! He is 9-yrs old & has been missing for over 24 hrs. We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed-Watch video for more info-Let me know if you’ve seen him or can help by phone or text Try Max at +32472342341 pic.twitter.com/lqi6DPOnBf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2019

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.

