‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 Trailer: Midge Is Going to Be a Legend

In Season 3, Midge takes Shy Baldwin up on his offer to tour with him and the Emmy-winning comedy goes cross-country.

Midge Maisel is “grabbing her moment and having a marvelous time.” At least, that’s what the Season 3 trailer promises, thanks to the quite perfect song choice played throughout: Amy Sherman-Palladino favorite Sutton Foster’s (“Bunheads”) recording of “Perfectly Marvelous” from “Cabaret.”

“This is the first of a million tours,” Midge tells Susie in the opening moments of the new trailer. That’s right: As expected, Midge took Shy Baldwin up on his offer to tour with him at the end of Season 2, and now she and her manager are living their dreams big time. But as Susie reminds Midge, “This is the big leagues, kid. Gotta start acting like professionals.”

From the looks of it, that professionalism leads to things like Las Vegas marquees with “Mrs. Maisel” on them, some more marital strain between Midge and Joel, and guest appearances from Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and another Sherman-Palladino alum, Liza Weil (“Gilmore Girls”). Both Brown and Weil’s characters are still somewhat unknown. But from the trailer, the latter’s character gives a nervous Midge advice, while the former’s asks Susie if Midge is “gonna get good.” Susie’s response?

“She is gonna be a goddamn legend.”

As the trailer reminds everyone, that’s already the case for the show itself in its cast, with all of the Emmy award wins (out of 20 nominations) among them: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Luke Kirby), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Lynch).

Amazon pulled out all the stops for “Maisel” in the last round of Emmy voting, staging a “Mrs. Maisel” day in Los Angeles (that, like all good parties, was so successful that the cops had to come) and a Paley Center exhibition in New York featuring costumes and sets from the show.

“I was supposed to be a dancer, and my mother is still tragically upset that it didn’t turn out the way she planned. She spent a lot of money on toe shoes and she saw no return on investment. [So we tried to capture] a lot of that feeling of MGM musicals, that Technicolor and the beauty and the movement. And while we don’t consider ourselves a screwball comedy, it has that same energy, that rat-a-tat-tat,” said showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino at the event.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 3 premieres December 6. Watch the trailer below.

