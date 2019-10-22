‘Avatar’ Marketing Openly Acknowledges People Don’t Want to Watch Sequels

Ready or not, the "Avatar" sequels are coming.

James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels are coming, and at the very least the movie’s marketing team is well aware many moviegoers are not looking forward to a return trip to Pandora. In a since-deleted social media post on October 21 (via Complex), the official “Avatar” Twitter account posted a meme in which it openly acknowledged that people do not want to see Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels. The meme compared the “Avatar” sequels to carbs because people claim “no one needs to see them.” When one fan replied “I could live without the sequels,” the “Avatar” account responded, “You could also technically live without carbs but why would you?”

The first “Avatar” sequel is set to arrive in theaters December 21, 2021, a full 12 years after the original movie opened in December 2009. The original “Avatar” featured groundbreaking 3D visual effects, which helped propel the film to the top of the box office charts for weeks in the U.S. and around the world. “Avatar” ended its run with $2.79 billion worldwide and passed Cameron’s “Titanic” to become the highest grossing movie of all time. “Avatar” held that title for a decade until it was surpassed just this year by “Avengers: Endgame.”

While “Avatar” was a worldwide sensation circa 2009-2010, the subsequent decade has seen the movie’s popularity wane in public opinion. Cameron shot the next two “Avatar” movies back to back, and he’s already planning two additional sequels to bring the total franchise count to five movies. Is anyone actually looking forward to more “Avatar” movies? That’s been one of the biggest questions in Hollywood, one that should only gain more traction in the lead up to “Avatar 2.” Disney is now releasing the “Avatar” films after its merger with Fox and will roll them out with December theatrical releases in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2026.

The “Avatar” sequels are set to reunite cast members Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Cameron has cast his “Titanic” actress Kate Winslet as a new character, while other “Avatar” newcomers include Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis.

fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/bjMoKNR4i0 — roel (@roeloncrack) October 21, 2019

You could also technically live without carbs but why would you?? — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 21, 2019

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.