‘Birds of Prey’ First Trailer: Margot Robbie and Her Wild Girl Gang Descend on the DC Universe

Cathy Yan's DC debut teases the "fantabulous emancipation of one Miss Harley Quinn," but she's not the only breaking loose in this first look.

The DC universe is about to get another injection of some much-needed girl power when Cathy Yan’s candy-colored “Birds of Prey” hits theaters next February. Featuring Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, the film’s unwieldy subtitle — “The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Miss Harley Quinn,” naturally — makes it clear that this all-new comic book adventure is about the former Dr. Quinzel busting loose of her, well, unique shackles (read: the Joker). She won’t be alone, either.

Joining Robbie in the film are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. The movie follows the aforementioned comic book characters as they team up to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who appears to be having a hell of a time breaking bad in the film’s first official trailer. Chris Messina also stars as Mr. Zsasz and Ali Wong is reportedly on deck in an undisclosed role.

In September, the studio released a first look at the film that was only available in theaters, a teaser that focused on two key elements: Harley being “so over clowns” and the eponymous Birds of Prey striking out on their own action adventure to rid Gotham of the kind of trash only they can take out. The film’s first full-length trailer finds more fun in those exact elements, with Harley cutting off her iconic pigtails and announcing that she and the Joker are over before digging into her plan to retrofit the city into her iconic image. But, rest assured, she’s not the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation, and she’s about to land a brand-new gang of baddies doing good to help along the way.

With this directing gig, Yan becomes the first Asian woman to oversee any Hollywood superhero epic. Last year, Robbie explained to IndieWire why she wanted Yan to direct the film. “Well, it’s a female girl gang film,” Robbie said at the time. “Historically, female filmmakers aren’t given the same opportunities, and we all need to be making conscious efforts to even out those statistics. But beyond that, there was going to be so many integral female characters in this story, in the Harley Quinn one, the girl gang film, that I wanted a truly female point of view and perspective on telling that story.”

Warner Bros. will release “Birds of Prey” in theaters on February 7, 2020. Check out the first trailer for the film below.

