‘Bombshell’ Rave First Reactions Spark Oscar Buzz for Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie

Emmy winner Jay Roach directs a behind-the-scenes look at Fox News' sexual misconduct scandal.

6 hours ago

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron. Cast members Charlize Theron, left, who plays Megyn Kelly, and Margot Robbie, who plays Kayla Pospisil, pose at a Los Angeles special screening of "Bombshell," at the Pacific Design CenterLA Special Screening of "Bombshell", West Hollywood, USA - 13 Oct 2019

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jay Roach’s “Bombshell” had its first screening in Los Angeles on October 13 and left the awards prognosticators in attendance dazzled thanks to its strong performances. The movie, which finds Roach back in political mode a la his Emmy-winning HBO movies “Recount” and “Game Change,” is a ripped-from-the-headlines drama about the sexual misconduct at Fox News. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman star as real-life figures Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, both of whom accused Fox CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, while Margot Robbie plays a Fox News worker who is a fictional composite character. John Lithgow stars as Ailes.

“‘Bombshell will make a convincing case for the ‘Vice’ slot in the Best Picture race,” The New York Times Carpetbagger Kyle Buchanan wrote of the film, referencing Adam McKay’s eight-time Oscar nominee from earlier this year. “Margot Robbie should see supporting-actress heat for ‘Bombshell,’ which gives her a meaty arc from true-believer to potential whistleblower.”

Both Robbie and Theron’s performances were singled out for praise in the first wave of “Bombshell” reactions. The Playlist awards columnist Gregory Ellwood reacted to the film by writing, “Charlize Theron is uncanny as Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell.’ It’s uncanny. I’m still awestruck. She and Margot Robbie are incredible.”

“Charlize Theron is remarkable as Megyn Kelly. She disappears into the part, owns the movie,” wrote Sasha Stone of Awards Daily. Variety’s Jenelle Riley added, “The one-two punch of Margot Robbie in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Bombshell’ is going to be tough to deny. Watch predictions to shake up this week.”

Lionsgate is releasing “Bombshell” in theaters December 20. Check out the first reactions to the movie in the social media posts below.

This Article is related to: Film


