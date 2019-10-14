‘Bombshell’ Rave First Reactions Spark Oscar Buzz for Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie

Emmy winner Jay Roach directs a behind-the-scenes look at Fox News' sexual misconduct scandal.

Jay Roach’s “Bombshell” had its first screening in Los Angeles on October 13 and left the awards prognosticators in attendance dazzled thanks to its strong performances. The movie, which finds Roach back in political mode a la his Emmy-winning HBO movies “Recount” and “Game Change,” is a ripped-from-the-headlines drama about the sexual misconduct at Fox News. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman star as real-life figures Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, both of whom accused Fox CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, while Margot Robbie plays a Fox News worker who is a fictional composite character. John Lithgow stars as Ailes.

“‘Bombshell will make a convincing case for the ‘Vice’ slot in the Best Picture race,” The New York Times Carpetbagger Kyle Buchanan wrote of the film, referencing Adam McKay’s eight-time Oscar nominee from earlier this year. “Margot Robbie should see supporting-actress heat for ‘Bombshell,’ which gives her a meaty arc from true-believer to potential whistleblower.”

Both Robbie and Theron’s performances were singled out for praise in the first wave of “Bombshell” reactions. The Playlist awards columnist Gregory Ellwood reacted to the film by writing, “Charlize Theron is uncanny as Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell.’ It’s uncanny. I’m still awestruck. She and Margot Robbie are incredible.”

“Charlize Theron is remarkable as Megyn Kelly. She disappears into the part, owns the movie,” wrote Sasha Stone of Awards Daily. Variety’s Jenelle Riley added, “The one-two punch of Margot Robbie in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Bombshell’ is going to be tough to deny. Watch predictions to shake up this week.”

Lionsgate is releasing “Bombshell” in theaters December 20. Check out the first reactions to the movie in the social media posts below.

BOMBSHELL will make a convincing case for the VICE slot in the Best Picture race. Everything here is double-underlined (when the dominoes start to fall for the Murdochs, we literally see a character flick a domino over) but it plays effectively — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 14, 2019

Margot Robbie should see supporting-actress heat for BOMBSHELL, which gives her a meaty arc from true-believer to potential whistleblower. But the film may also catch heat for the character, since she’s a fictional composite handed the film’s most significant sex-harassment scene — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 14, 2019

Charlize Theron is uncanny as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. It’s uncanny. I’m still awestruck. She and Margot Robbie are incredible. #Bombshell — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) October 14, 2019

I did not expect BOMBSHELL to gut punch me the way it did. Maybe that was naive of me. So many moments that women will nod in recognition with, such an incisive portrait of the way you have to navigate predators with power. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 14, 2019

The one-two punch Margot Robbie in OUATIH and BOMBSHELL is going to be tough to deny. Watch predictions to shake up this week. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 14, 2019

Charlize Theron is remarkable as Megyn Kelly. She disappears into the part, owns the movie. The cast of characters are hilariously Fox. Like Game Change and Recount ish. #bombshell — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) October 14, 2019

Bombshell is a showcase for actors, starting with Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. Incredible ensemble and a hard hitting subject. Funny, sharp, one of the best of the year. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) October 14, 2019

Wow. @CharlizeAfrica as Megan Kelly. Well, she just entered the Oscar race big time. #bombshell — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 14, 2019

Good lord #Bombshell is fantastic — juicy, heartbreaking, funny and infuriating. It’s Charlize’s show, but Kidman, Robbie and Kate McKinnon all perfect. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 14, 2019

All of ‘em all! They all BRING IT!! Noms for all!! Charlize

Margot

Nicole Let’s go get it ladies!!! pic.twitter.com/MwdtGHVZo6 — 🍅JacQueen & Lynn 🍅 – Our book is on sale now! (@THATJacqueline) October 14, 2019

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.