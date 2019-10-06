‘No Time to Die’: The 25th James Bond Movie Gets a Simple First Poster

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, "No Time to Die" is scheduled for theatrical release on April 8, 2020 in the United States.

A first poster for “No Time to Die” was released over the weekend via the 007 Instagram account. Featuring star Daniel Craig in his fifth performance as MI6 agent James Bond, the relatively simple poster represents the 25th installment in the Bond franchise of movies, to be produced by Eon Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Universal Pictures.

View this post on Instagram Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Oct 5, 2019 at 4:00am PDT

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, “No Time to Die” follows an inactive Bond who is enlisted by friend and CIA field officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Léa Seydoux reprise their respective roles from previous films, while actors Rami Malek (as the film’s primary antagonist), Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen round out the main cast.

Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”) is shooting large-format with 65mm Panavision and IMAX 65mm (for the action sequences) for the first time in franchise history, and frequent Fukunaga collaborator Dan Romer will craft the score.

“No Time to Die” will also be the first film in the franchise to be internationally distributed by Universal Pictures, following the expiration of Columbia Pictures’ contract of the series after “Spectre.”

Danny Boyle was originally attached to direct and co-write the film with John Hodge, but both left the project in August 2018, due to creative differences with the producers. Fukunaga was announced as Boyle’s replacement a month later. After Hodge’s exit, Purvis and Wade, alongside Fukunaga, Burns, and Waller-Bridge wrote what became the final version of the script.

Popular on Indiewire

“No Time to Die” is scheduled for theatrical release on April 3, 2020 in the United Kingdom, and on April 8, 2020 in the United States.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.