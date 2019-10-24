Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Leads Cinema Eye Honors 2020 Nominations

Other top contenders include National Geographic’s "Apollo: Mission to the Moon" and HBO’s "Leaving Neverland." Nonfiction Feature nominations follow November 7.

For twelve years now, the Cinema Eye Honors selection committees, comprised of filmmakers from the documentary community, help to whittle down a curated list of must-see non-fiction film and television. At the annual Cinema Eye brunch, Cinema Eye Honors founding director A.J. Schnack and his team unveiled the first in a series of awards announcements, including nominees for two new awards: Outstanding Achievement for a Broadcast Film or Series in Editing and Cinematography.

Netflix, 30 for 30, Hulu and Showtime Documentary Films hosted the lunch at Tartine Bianco in Los Angeles, attended by many filmmakers, including many of this year’s non-fiction contenders: Nanfu Wang + Jialing Zhang, Todd Douglas Miller, Petra Costa, Steven Bognar + Julia Reichert, Lauren Greenfield, and Feras Fayyad.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Homecoming” (Netflix) led the Broadcast honorees with three nominations: Broadcast Film, Broadcast Editing and Broadcast Cinematography. Other multiple nominees included National Geographic’s “Apollo: Mission to the Moon,” HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” Netflix’s “Salt Fat Acid Heat” and CNN’s “Tricky Dick.”

Also revealed was the 2019 Cinema Eye Honors list “The Unforgettables,” fifteen of the year’s most significant nonfiction film subjects, from Dr. Ruth to The Amazing Johnathan, as well as the five nominees for the Heterodox Award, which recognizes fiction films that blur the line between fiction and documentary, and the annual Cinema Eye “Shorts List” of 10 short documentary semi-finalists for the Outstanding Nonfiction Short award.

This year’s Cinema Eye Legacy Award goes to Godfrey Reggio’s poetic nonfiction “Koyaanisqatsi.” “Few nonfiction features have had the lasting influence of Reggio’s debut film,” said Schnack. “Each element of Koyaanisqatsi: Ron Fricke’s epic cinematography, Philip Glass’ legendary score and Fricke and Alton Walpole’s stunning editing endures and inspires new generations of filmmakers and influences many of the films that are made today.”

The nominees for this year’s Nonfiction Feature awards will be unveiled on Thursday, November 7.

A full list of the first round of Cinema Eye Honors follows:

Legacy Award

“Koyaanisqatsi”

Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio

Cinematography Ron Fricke

Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole

Original Score Philip Glass

Unforgettable Documentary Subjects

“Advocate”

“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”

“Ask Dr. Ruth”

“The Cave”

“The Disappearance of My Mother”

“For Sama”

“Hail Satan?”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“Midnight Traveler”

“Seahorse”

“What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?”

“XY Chelsea”

Nonfiction Short Film “Shorts List”

“All on a Mardi Gras Day”

“Crannog”

“Fast Horse”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“Lowland Kids”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close “

“Subject to Review”

Heterodox Nominees

“Atlantics”

Directed by Mati Diop

“Honey Boy”

Directed by Alma Har’el

“The Infiltrators”

Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

“The Souvenir”

Directed by Joanna Hogg

“Vitalina Varela”

Directed by Pedro Costa

Broadcast Film Nominees

“Apollo: Mission to the Moon”

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“Breslin & Hamill: Deadline Artists”

“Homecoming”

“Leaving Neverland”

“The Sentence”

Broadcast Series Nominees

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”

“The Family”

“Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle”

“Last Chance U: Season 4”

“Salt Fat Acid Heat and Tricky Dick”

Broadcast Editing Nominees

“Apollo: Mission to the Moon”

“Homecoming”

“Leaving Neverland”

“Tricky Dick”

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

“Homecoming”

“Into the Okavango”

“Salt Fat Acid Heat”

“Tigerland”

The 2020 Cinema Eye Honors will be presented at the 13th Annual Awards Ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York on Monday, January 6, 2020.

