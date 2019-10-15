How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

Hosted by the New York Times and CNN, 12 Democratic candidates will participate in tonight’s debate.

The fourth Democratic primary debate airs tonight (Tuesday, October 15) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, coming live from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, right outside of Columbus. This debate is hosted by the New York Times and CNN.

The Candidates

12 Democratic candidates have qualified to participate in this debate, two more than for September’s third debate at Texas Southern University:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana)

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

To be invited to this debate, candidates needed to receive at least 2% in four separate Democratic National Committee-approved polls and contributions from at least 130,000 unique donors (including at least 400 donors from 20 different states).

Vice President Biden will stand center stage at the debate, with other frontrunners Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren directly flanking him on his right and left, respectively. This will be Steyer’s first presidential debate, as well as Rep. Gabbard’s return to the stage her failure to qualify for the third debate in September.

The Moderators

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are set to moderate the debate alongside New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

Where and How to Watch

There are a number of opportunities to watch the Democratic debate. On cable, it will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español. CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español can also be found on AT&T Watch TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

The debate will also stream on both the CNN.com and NYTimes.com homepages. The stream can also be watched via live stream on these Facebook pages: CNN, CNN International, CNN Politics, CNN Replay, AC360, and Erin Burnett OutFront.

The debate will be available across mobile devices via CNN and the New York Times’ apps (for both iOS and Android) and via CNNgo apps (for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV). You can listen to the debate on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795, the Westwood One Radio Network and National Public Radio (NPR), as well as via Amazon’s Alexa voice-controlled assistant.

And even without the Live TV option, Hulu is providing its subscribers with a live stream of tonight’s debate. Live coverage on Hulu begins 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

