Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ Teased as Horror With Mysterious Time Travel Twist

Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie are both starring in Wright's upcoming horror movie, but their characters are not from the same decade.

Edgar Wright announced in September he had wrapped production on his upcoming new movie “Last Night in Soho,” but to this day the film remains something of a mystery. Both Wright and distributor Focus Features have been incredibly tight-lipped about the movie’s plot. Only a London setting and a cast list has been confirmed, with “The Witch” favorite Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Crown” and “Doctor Who” veteran Matt Smith, and “Leave No Trace” breakout Thomasin McKenzie heading the ensemble. Fortunately, Wright has pulled back the curtain on the “Last Night in Soho” plot in the new issue of Empire magazine.

Empire reporter Ben Travis writes that “much of Wright’s movie takes place in the London of the Swinging Sixties; a time period with which his lead character, Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise, is obsessed and, through a mysterious connection with Taylor-Joy’s character, gets to experience.”

“There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in,” Wright told Empire. “You think about ‘60s London — what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.’”

The “Last Night in Soho” details provided by Empire suggest that Wright has a horror movie with some kind of time travel element up his sleeve. It’s yet to be revealed just how McKenzie’s modern day character sparks a connection with Taylor-Joy’s 1960s character, but whatever the spark is it’s bound to have terrifying consequences. Wright has already cited Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now” as influences on his new movie.

“Last Night in Soho” is Wright’s first directorial release since “Baby Driver,” which opened in June 2017 and became Wright’s biggest box office both in the U.S. ($107 million) and worldwide ($226 million). The “Soho” supporting cast includes Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen. The film’s below-the-line crew excitingly includes cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon, best known for his collaborations with Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “Stoker”) and his work on “It.”

Focus Features will release “Last Night in Soho” in theaters September 25, 2020.

