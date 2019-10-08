‘End of the F***ing World’ Sets Season 2 Premiere by Teasing Big Spoiler About James’ Fate

The breakout Netflix sensation returns to the streaming platform with new episodes this November.

Did Netflix just give away its biggest spoiler when it comes to “The End of the F***ing World” Season 2? The streaming giant has debuted the first poster for the upcoming new season of its breakout hit (officially titled “The End of the F***ing World 2”), and it includes Jessica Barden’s Alyssa sitting at a dinner table across from an urn. The urn would appear to be the remains of Alex Lawther’s James, although the show’s first season finale never confirmed the character had died.

“The End of the F***ing World” debuted on Netflix in January 2018 and quickly became a word-of-mouth hit thanks to its deadpan black comedy and its two breakout performances from leading stars Lawther and Barden. Lawther’s James is a self-proclaimed psychopath who agrees to help Barden’s foul-mouthed Alyssa run away with the intention of eventually killing her. The two’s friendship and budding romance complicates the plan, as does a series of encounters that put the teenagers on the radar of local law enforcement.

The first season of “The End of the F***ing world” concluded with James attempting to save Alyssa’s life by running off to attract the attention of the armed police officers chasing them down. As James runs across the beach being chased, his voiceover reveals that his relationship with Alyssa has shown him the value of what human connection means. The screen cuts to black and a gunshot is heard.

“The End of the F***ing World” was not originally designed to produce a second season, but the overwhelming response led creator Charlie Covell to expand the story into what is now “The End of the F***ing World 2.” Since the announcement of a second season, the biggest question for fans has been James’ fate. A gunshot was heard but the show never depicted James getting shot or dying. The first season 2 poster below seemingly confirms James is dead, unless that’s another person’s remains in the urn. Expect final answers to be revealed when “The End of the F***ing World” Season 2 debuts on Netflix beginning November 5.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premieres November 5 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/gZ0MPCNTYV — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 8, 2019

