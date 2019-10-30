‘The End of the F***ing World’ Season 2 Trailer: Alyssa Battles a Lonely Future

Jessica Barden returns to her breakout role in the new season of Netflix's cult hit sensation.

“The End of the F***ing World” became an unexpected smash hit on Netflix in January 2018 thanks to the breakout chemistry between its breakthrough actors Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther. The premise was simple and addictive: Lawther’s sociopathic James agrees to run away with Barden’s reckless Alyssa with the intent of killing her at some point, but their blossoming relationship complicates things. Braden and Lawther’s connection was irresistible, which is why “The End of the F***ing World” faces a challenge in its upcoming second season.

The first season of “The End of the F***ing world” ended with James attempting to save Alyssa’s life by running off to attract the attention of armed police officers chasing them down. As James runs across the beach being chased, his voiceover reveals that his relationship with Alyssa has shown him the value of what human connection means. The screen cuts to black and a gunshot is heard. Is James dead? Based on the film’s poster and the first trailer below, it sure seems that way.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “The End of the F***ing World” Season 2 reveals no spoilers: “Alyssa is still dealing with the fallout of the events of the first series. The second series sees the introduction of the new character of Bonnie. Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.”

New character Bonnie is being played by Naomi Ackie, who is set to be one of the year’s big breakouts when she debuts in a supporting role in December’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Ackie also shot a role in the “Game of Thrones” prequel that was not picked up to series.

“The End of the F***ing World” Season 2 is once again written by creator Charlie Covell, who wrote the original episodes based on the award-winning comic books by Charles Forsman. Composer Graham Coxon is returning to the series wit original songs and the score. British directors Lucy Forbes (“In My Skin”) and Destiny Ekaragha (“Gone Too Far”) direct the first and second block of episodes, respectively.

“The End of the F***ing World” Season 2 will debut November 5 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.