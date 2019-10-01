‘Everybody’s Everything’ Trailer: Terrence Malick-Produced Doc on Tragic Life of Rapper Lil Peep

Alongside Ramez Silyan, Malick's own editor Sebastian Jones co-directed a new film on the subgenre rapper who died tragically young of a drug overdose.

When musician, producer, and rapper Lil Peep died at the tragically young age of 21 of an accidental drug overdose, many listeners heard his genre-defying music for the first time. Now, even greater audiences will be introduced to the late wunderkind via an intimate new documentary, which happens to have been executive produced by none other than “Tree of Life” filmmaker Terrence Malick. “Everybody’s Everything,” which recently released its first official trailer, relies on Malickian voiceover, candid testimony, and candid video to tell the story of the creative life cut all too short.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Creating a unique mix of punk, emo and trap, Lil Peep was set to bring a new musical genre to the mainstream when he died of a drug overdose at just 21 years old. From the streets of Los Angeles to studios in London and sold out tours in Russia, the artist born Gustav Ahr touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. Executive produced by Terrence Malick, ‘Everybody’s Everything’ is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.”

In his positive review out of this year’s SXSW Film Festival, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote: “‘Everybody’s Everything’ is — per its title, and the emo, trap-inflected rap of its subject — hard to classify. It’s a requiem for a kind-hearted rapper who would sooner have died than hurt someone else. It’s a familiarly toxic saga of sudden fame, albeit one that’s told in the hyper-specific language of the internet circa 2017. It’s a study of social media as a double-edged sword; a tool that can help someone find their tribe only to render them a hostage to it.”

“Everybody’s Everything” was directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan. Jones is the editor of Malick’s forthcoming World War II drama “A Hidden Life,” which will get an awards friendly December release. The film follows Austrian Franz Jägerstätter, a conscientious objector who refuses to fight for the Nazis. If Malick’s previous track record is any indication, Jones could very well find himself an Oscar nominee in the next six months.

Gunpowder & Sky will release “Everybody’s Everything” in theaters on November 15, following a one-night-only advance fan screening on November 12. Check out the trailer below.

