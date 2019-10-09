Felicity Huffman’s 14-Day Sentence Deemed ‘White Privilege’ by ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Ricardo Chavira

"White Privilege... I saw eight years worth of it working on 'Housewives,'" Chavira said.

Felicity Huffman, the first parent to be sentenced in the high-profile college admissions scandal that has shaken the higher-education community, won’t report to prison for her 14-day sentence until October 25.

The sentencing, which happened on September 13 of this year, continues to be the subject of scrutiny. In a recently resurfaced series of tweets from “Desperate Housewives” co-star Ricardo Chavira, the actor asserts that race was a factor in what some say was a lenient punishment. See the original tweet embedded below. (More at Deadline here.)

“White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people,” tweeted Chavira, who played Carlos Solis for eight seasons on “Desperate Housewives.” Carlos was the husband of Eva Longoria’s character, and Longoria, before a federal judge in Boston handed Huffman her sentencing, wrote a letter of support vouching for her “good friend.”

Chavira also added the repeated acts of bias and discrimination he experienced while working on the popular ABC drama.

“I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit,” the actor tweeted in a follow-up missive.

In response to replies received on the social-media platform, Chavira tweeted, “Tired of stupid people and their stupid arguments. If you haven’t lived it, you really have no say. Stay in your lane.”

In addition to the 14 days in federal prison Huffman must serve, she was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to pay a $30,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and serve a year of supervised release after her prison time ends.

Adding to more recent news in the college admissions scandal that continues to unfurl, Lori Loughlin, another defendant in the case, is staring down a possible higher sentence than Huffman, according to prosecutor Andrew Lelling. “If she is convicted, we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman,” he said, according to Deadline.

