Florence Pugh Went Straight From ‘Midsommar’ to ‘Little Women’: ‘In a Glorious, Colorful Way, It’s Horrific’

Catching Oscar buzz for Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation, the English actress barely had time to catch her breath moving from one set to the next.

English-born actress Florence Pugh is catching Academy Awards buzz for her supporting performance as Amy March in director/writer Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Louisa May Alcott adaptation for Sony, “Little Women.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly’s David Canfield, Pugh revealed that she barely had time to catch her breath between wrapping Ari Aster’s disturbing, relationship-gone-to-hell summer sleeper “Midsommar” in bucolic Budapest, to suiting up in post-Civil War garb for “Little Women,” which shot throughout Massachusetts.

“Here’s a little thing: I had literally just finished ‘Midsommar’: In a glorious, colorful way, it’s horrific,” Pugh told EW of Aster’s sun-soaked horror story about a couple on the rocks who decide that heading to a Pagan death cult in Sweden is a possible salve for their crumbling relationship.

“Midsommar,” which earned A24 more than $27 million domestically during its summer 2019 theatrical run, required Pugh to do all manner of physically challenging feats, from playing a twisted, ring-around-the-rosie style ritualistic game while blissed out on psychotropic tea, to donning a gorgeous flower gown while — spoiler alert! — watching her shitty boyfriend burn to the ground inside a bear costume.

“Obviously you can imagine the exhaustion of where my head was at when I finished,” Pugh said of wrapping “Midsommar.” “I went straight from that set to Boston to do my hair and makeup tests for ‘Little Women.’ I couldn’t have thanked Amy enough for that opportunity. She’s so fun and young. [Laughs] It was such a nice way to move on and let go,” Pugh said.

Though “Little Women” has yet to receive a festival bow — and time is running out, with only AFI FEST left among the majors — the film will finally start screening for critics next week. Pugh is considered a top contender for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Amy, opposite a glorious cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen, and Chris Cooper.

In response to the question of why we need another adaptation of “Little Women” now, Pugh told EW, “Every generation needs it. I don’t think we will ever stop needing a story about four women set in a time where they were told they couldn’t do things, and yet they did.”

Sony Pictures opens “Little Women” on Christmas Day.

