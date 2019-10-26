Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Have Time to Do Too Many Takes, Says ‘Politician’ Co-Star Ben Platt

When Paltrow is on set, according to Platt, "everyone is on their toes and working at their most efficient level."

Goop mogul, published author, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow is busy. So busy, in fact, that she not only hasn’t seen the Marvel movies she’s participated in — or is seemingly even aware that she was in them at all — she also doesn’t have the time to do too many takes on set.

According to a Variety interview with Ben Platt, her co-star on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician,” the biggest perk of working with the Academy Award winner is her efficiency.

“We never have to do many takes because a) she’s brilliant and she never needs more than a few and b) she simply doesn’t have time so whenever Gwyneth was there, everyone is on their toes and working at their most efficient level,” Platt said.

TV production schedules are typically more run-and-gun than film sets anyway, as there’s a lot more to shoot in a relatively short period of time. In other words, Paltrow will do Murphy’s Netflix show, but other, grander ambitions demand her attention as the actress slowly moves away from back-to-back film and TV projects.

In addition to promoting her clean-eating cookbooks and running the self-care lifestyle empire Goop, Paltrow earlier this year reprised her role of Pepper Potts in “Avengers: Endgame.”

During a 10th-anniversary Marvel photo call in summer 2019, it was revealed that Paltrow had no idea why Samuel L. Jackson showed up. (He plays Nick Fury in the MCU). According to producer Kevin Feige, actors on set had to reassure Paltrow, “‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’” Paltrow also previously had the startling revelation while appearing on fellow Marvel co-star Jon Favreau’s Netflix series “The Chef Show” that her character was featured in the Tom Holland-starring “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” “No, I wasn’t in ‘Spider-Man,’” she said, “I was in ‘Avengers,’” she said. (She was in both.)

In “The Politician,” Paltrow plays the adoptive mother of Platt’s character, whom she supports in his run for president of the fictional Saint Sebastian High School in Santa Barbara. The satire comedy series is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Read IndieWire critic Ben Travers’ review of the series here.

And if you want a laugh, Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times profile of Paltrow is an absolute must-read.

