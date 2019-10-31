‘House of Cardin’ Trailer: Sharon Stone and Naomi Campbell Praise Avant-Garde Fashion Icon

Exclusive: The new film about legendary fashion designer Pierre Cardin will play DOC NYC following its Venice premiere.

It’s been a decade since R.J. Cutler’s “The September Issue” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Valentino: The Last Emperor” proved fashion documentaries could be big moneymakers at the box office. The years following brought the release of many glamorous entries into the genre, including “Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel,” “Bill Cunningham New York,” “The Gospel According to Andre,” and “McQueen.” Hoping to make a similar splash is “House of Cardin,” an authorized documentary about the legendary Italian-born French designer, Pierre Cardin. IndieWire is premiering this exclusive first-look trailer ahead of the film’s New York debut at DOC NYC.

Known for his geometric shapes and avant-garde styles, Cardin has amassed many celebrity fans over the years, many of whom appear in the film wearing their favorite of his designs. They include Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, Jenny Shimizu, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Alice Cooper, and even Dionne Warwick, among others.

Per the official synopsis: “Millions know the iconic logo and ubiquitous signature but few know the man behind the larger than life label. Ultimately, the film seeks to answer the question: Who is Pierre Cardin? What is the story behind this legendary icon? ‘House of Cardin’ is a rare peek into the mind of a genius, an authorized feature documentary chronicling the life and design of Pierre Cardin. A true original, Mr. Cardin has granted the directors exclusive access to his archives and his empire and unprecedented interviews at the sunset of a glorious career.”

“House of Cardin” premiered in the independent Giornate degli Autori section at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. The Hollywood Reporter called it “a deliciously entertaining and perceptive take on Cardin’s life.”

“House of Cardin” was directed by the American filmmaking duo P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, who also produced alongside Cori Coppola. The score was composed by James Peter Moffatt. Ebersole and Hughes are best known for their Jayne Mansfield nonfiction biopic, “Mansfield 66/67,” which followed the last two years of the actress’ life.

“House of Cardin” will play at DOC NYC on November 9. It is currently seeking distribution. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer below, including a seated Sharon Stone that reads as a slight nod to “Basic Instinct.”

