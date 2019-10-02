Hulu Debuts Horror Shorts From Rising Indie Filmmakers For Its Huluween Film Fest

Selected in part by the Sundance Institute, the platform's Halloween program showcases filmmakers like Jennifer Reeder, Calvin Reeder, and more.

It’s October, which means deliciously dark Halloween-themed programming is heading every TV channel and streaming platform. For Hulu, that means major premieres of festival hits like “Little Monsters,” starring Lupita Nyong’o and “Wounds,” featuring Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, and Zazie Beetz. The streamer is also premiering thrilling fare from its Originals slate, including new seasons of its popular series “Castle Rock,” “Light as a Feather,” and “Into the Dark,” and will also highlight Halloween episodes from its immense catalog of TV sitcoms throughout the month. Most important for indie filmmakers, however, it Hulu’s annual Halloween film contest, known as the Huluween Film Fest.

For the second year, Hulu is releasing seven new horror shorts from up-and-coming indie filmmakers exclusively on its site. Collaboratively curated with the Sundance Institute, the short films include new work from Jennifer Reeder, Calvin Reeder, Chelsea Lupkin, Joshua Erkman, Meredith Alloway, Elaine Mongeon, and Nicole Perlman. The filmmaker with the highest level of engagement on Hulu and Hulu’s YouTube channel will win $50,000 towards production of their feature length film.

The films premiered on Hulu on Tuesday, October 1. Check them out below.

“The Dunes”

Directed by Jennifer Reeder

“A young couple’s romantic beach date turns dark when they encounter a mysterious seaside stranger. Could the last day of summer be their last day ever?”

“Flagged”

Directed by Chelsea Lupkin

“When a young woman takes a new position as a moderator for a major social media platform, she quickly realizes the job description may have left out some deadly details.”

“Hidden Mother”

Directed by Joshua Erkman

“A recently-widowed mother is gifted an antique photo that happens to harbor the presence of a sinister spirit within its frame.”

“Ride”

Directed by Meredith Alloway

“Spin classes can be a bit intimidating. But for Brit, the fear is real when her first class turns into a ride for her life.”

“The Ripper”

Directed by Calvin Reeder

“When the rhythm guitarist of a band is pushed to attempt a solo, he instead starts to reveal some haunting hidden talents.”

“Swiped to Death”

Directed by Elaine Mongeon

“Dating can be hell. When Olivia ‘swipes right’ on a handsome stranger, her world collides with some serious hidden danger.”

“Undo”

Directed by Nicole Perlman

“A physicist celebrates a breakthrough in reversing the flow of time… until a haunting figure pays him a visit.”

