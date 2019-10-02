×
‘The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show’ Ordered to Series at Netflix

It's the first female-led sketch show ordered by the streaming service.

Iliza Shlesinger

As reported by Deadline, Netflix has greenlit “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,” a sketch comedy show from the stand-up comedian, actress, and author.

Set to shoot in New York City in 2020, the six-episode, half-hour series is officially described as: “From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and irreverent yet poignant social commentary.” Shlesinger is set to star in and executive produce the eponymous sketch comedy series, with Laura Murphy (“Adam Ruins Everything”) in the director’s chair. Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday will also serve as executive producers. It will be produced by Avalon Television, the company behind “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Catastrophe.”

“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” joins “Astronomy Club”—produced by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris’—as Netflix’s latest sketch comedy series. It also serves as Netflix’s first female-led sketch show; to date, the streaming service has jumped into the comedy fray with such sketch shows as Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ “W/ Bob and David,” the revolving door of comedians that is “Netflix Presents: The Characters,” and the recent Tim Robinson’s “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” which was renewed for a second season.

It makes sense for Shlesinger to expand her presence at the streamer; Shlesinger is a veteran of the Netflix comedy circuit, and she has a fifth Netflix stand-up special on the way. See the trailer for her “Elder Millennial” special from 2018 below:

 

This Article is related to: Television


