IndieWire FYC Brunch to Celebrate ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘The Banker,’ Nat Geo Docs, and More

Hosted by Sasheer Zamata, IndieWire will honor movie awards season with panel discussions featuring many of this year's contenders on November 5 in Los Angeles.

IndieWire is pleased to announce its first-ever Consider This FYC Brunch in honor of the 2019-2020 film awards season. Hosted by comedian and actor Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”), the invitation-only brunch will take place on Tuesday, November 5, in Los Angeles. IndieWire will welcome attendees comprised of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members, as well as guild members and select press, for a program that will present panels with this year’s awards-season contenders across both fiction and nonfiction films.

With additional panelists to be announced soon, the IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch program will present intimate conversations with the artists behind such films as the Gotham Award-nominated “Marriage Story,” Marvel hit “Avengers: Endgame,” the soon-to-launch Apple TV+’s inaugural film projects “The Elephant Queen” and “The Banker,” four National Geographic documentaries, and more.

Craft Panel Discussion

Jade Healy, production designer, Netflix’s “Marriage Story”

Deborah Cook, costume designer, United Artists Releasing’s “Missing Link”

Nathan Johnson, composer, Lionsgate’s “Knives Out”

Moderated by Chris O’Falt, IndieWire

Amazon Studios Craft Panel Discussion

Natasha Braier, director of photography, “Honey Boy”

Monica Salazar & Dominic LaPerriere, editors, “Honey Boy”

Greg O’Bryant, editor, “The Report”

Rachel Morrison, cinematographer, “Seberg”

Moderated by Chris O’Falt, IndieWire

Apple Panel Discussion on “The Elephant Queen”

Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble, directors

Moderated by Anne Thompson, IndieWire

Apple Panel Discussion on “The Banker”

George Nolfi, director

Bernard Garrett, Jr.

Moderated by Anne Thompson, IndieWire

Disney Craft Panel Discussion on “Avengers: Endgame”

Trinh Tran, executive producer

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, screenwriters

Sarah Finn, casting director

Moderated by Eric Kohn, IndieWire

National Geographic Documentaries Panel Discussion

Carolyn Bernstein, NatGeo executive VP, global scripted content & documentary films

Feras Fayyad, director, “The Cave”

Alexander A. Mora, director, “The Nightcrawlers”

Richard Ladkani, director, “Sea of Shadows”

Katie Bryer, editor, “Lost and Found”

Moderated by Eric Kohn, IndieWire

Exclusive editorial content, including interviews with the panelists and video footage from the event, will be featured on IndieWire.com as well as across the brand’s social media channels in November following the brunch. Stay tuned for more talent who will be in attendance.

This year’s IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch supporting partners are Amazon Studios, Disney, National Geographic Documentary Films, Netflix, and United Artists Releasing.

