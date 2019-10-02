‘Insatiable’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Panned Dramedy Promises to Be ‘Messy’

After a substantial amount of backlash surrounding the first season, "Insatiable" returns on Oct. 11.

A little over a year after it first dropped on Netflix, the Debby Ryan-led satirical dark dramedy “Insatiable” is returning for a second season. The series’ 10-episode order drops on Fri., October 11, and based on the trailer, it looks like it’s not going to let its critically-panned past hold it back.

“Don’t let the past drag you down,” beauty pageant coach Bob (Dallas Robert) tells his protege, Patty (Ryan). “We’re leaving all the drama behind.”

Of course, this line refers to the fact that Season 1 ended with Patty killing her boyfriend and Patty and Bob working to dispose of the evidence and body. (And now Patty’s rightfully a murder suspect.) But there’s a loaded meta context that naturally comes with that line, especially when it comes to the critical reception of this show.

“Insatiable’s” first season has a Certified Rotten score of 13% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with negative reviews criticizing the series for everything from its fat-shaming and fatphobia to its sexual harassment and statutory rape-based humor. Showrunner Lauren Gussis even spoke out about the series backlash before the series even aired — a petition was made to have the show canceled based on the first season trailer alone — and she reacted again once the show finally did air, comparing the negative reviews to censorship.

However, based on the trailer, this second season of “Insatiable” appears to be taking the unapologetic route and leaning in to its controversial reputation, promoting itself as “outrageous,” “hot,” “criminal,” “messy,” “and really, really, twisted.” Watch it below:

