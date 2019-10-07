International Documentary Awards 2019 Honorees Include Freida Lee Mock and Cinereach

"Knock Down the House" director Rachel Lears will collect the Emerging Filmmaker Award.

The International Documentary Association (IDA) will present awards to its honorees for the 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7. The IDA 2019 Shortlists for Best Feature and Best Short categories will be announced on Thursday, October 10.

This year, the IDA will give the Career Achievement Award to Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Freida Lee Mock (“Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision,” “Anita”); the Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award to Emmy nominee Rachel Lears (“Knock Down The House,” “The Hand That Feeds”); and the Amicus Award to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which provides pro bono legal representation and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the news-gathering rights of journalists.

Additionally, the Pioneer Award will go to New York’s film foundation and production company Cinereach, which since 2006 has developed, produced, co-produced, and/or financed over 15 films including “Shirkers,” “We The Animals,” “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” “Sorry to Bother You,” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” and given grants and fellowships to countless more.

“We are so excited to be honoring such talented filmmakers and organizations that really make a difference in the world,” said Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the IDA. “Freida Lee Mock’s Career Achievement Award is overdue. Her films have tackled a wide range of topics with an insightful artistic vision, and her unparalleled body of work continues to inspire and impact the world. “In her film ‘Knock Down the House,’ Emerging Filmmaker Award recipient Rachel Lears brings us a powerful story of what it can mean when ordinary citizens decide to get involved in the political process and shows the change they can make.”

He added, “Amicus Award honoree, The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has fought for and defended the rights of countless journalists and filmmakers, and has been a key partner for IDA-funded filmmakers. And, Cinereach, our Pioneer Award honoree, has truly been a pioneer through their consistent and courageous support of documentary artists and new voices in film.”

