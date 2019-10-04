James Gunn Upset Martin Scorsese Is Judging Marvel Movies Without Seeing Them

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director says he is "saddened" by Scorsese's recent comments about Marvel films.

Martin Scorsese’s recent anti-Marvel comments have rubbed James Gunn the wrong way. The writer-director behind Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise took to social media to say he is upset Scorsese does not consider Marvel Cinematic Universe films to be real cinema. Scorsese called out Marvel movies in a new interview with Empire magazine, comparing them to “theme parks.” The comment has not sat well with comic book movie fans, nor is it getting a complete pass from Gunn.

“Martin Scorsese is one of my five favorite living filmmakers,” Gunn responded on Twitter. “I was outraged when people picketed ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see ‘The Irishman.'”

Scorsese’s full quote to Empire reads: “I don’t see [Marvel movies]. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Gunn is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the writer and director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The filmmaker was behind the first two “Guardians” movies, both of which earned strong reviews from film critics and grossed $1.6 billion worldwide combined.

Disney notoriously severed ties with Gunn over controversial jokes from the past, but the studio announced earlier this year it was reinstating him as writer-director of “Guardians Vol. 3.” Gunn is currently directing another major comic book movie with “The Suicide Squad,” which will hit theaters in 2021 from Warner Bros. “Guardians Vol. 3” won’t be in theaters until 2022.

Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. https://t.co/hzHp8x4Aj8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

